According to games industry insider Tom Henderson, 2K are working on a Rocket League competitor called “Gravity Goal”.

Whilst early reports don’t seem to have a huge difference in gameplay, following a similar setup to Rocket League with a 1v1 playlist, 2v2 and 3v3, there are some minor differences in gameplay mechanics.

Firstly, players will use what have been described as “TRON-like” bikes instead of cars.

Moreover, players will be equipped with discs of some kind that they can use to damage their enemies, and presumably throw them off course or even destroy them.

The discs reportedly slow down enemy players, by how much exactly, and how much damage is caused is dependent on the user and victim’s speed.

It is expected the title will be free-to-play.

An announcement is expected sometime soon, as reports say that a closed Alpha took place recently.