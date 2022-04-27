Kerry Katona can’t use the toilet without her kids interrupting her business.

The 41-year-old star - who has Molly, 20, Lilly, 19, Heidi, 15, Max, 13, and eight-year-old DJ from previous relationships - was responding to claims made by pop singer Frankie Bridge on 'Loose Women' that she and her husband Wayne are "comfortable" with nudity in their household and joked that she can't even go to the bathroom "in peace."

Writing in her New! magazine column, she said: "Frankie Bridge has revealed she and her husband Wayne are 'quite a naked family' as they feel comfortable walking around their house in the nude. I feel the same. Er, hello! I have an OnlyFans account! But in all seriousness, I can't even go to the toilet in peace without the kids coming in!"

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who is currently engaged to Ryan Mahoney and has recently claimed to have made more than £1 million since starting a profile on the adults-only subscription service back in 2020 - added that she can't even use the shower without her middle child trying to show her a video on TikTok.

She added: "I'll be in the shower and our Heidi will try to show me a TikTok video! Obviously it's different with Ryan, he wouldn't do that. But I'm so comfortable around my kids."

However, Kerry - who had two cars stolen towards the end of last year - also explained that her anxiety is at an "all-time high" since the thefts and "doesn't even want" her new car.

She added: "I still don't feel safe in my house after having two cars stolen - one of which was taken off our drive! My anxiety is at an all-time high. The whole situation has affected me. I don't even want [my new] car now. I want to sell it because it's not worth how I'm feeling!"