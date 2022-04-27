Sega is to remove the Sonic games from digital platforms in May 2022.

The video game giant launched its flagship 'Sonic the Hedgehog' platform game series on MegaDrive back in 1991 and has since gone on to release the initial game - and many of its followups - onto platforms such as iOS and Android but will begin pulling them from app stores from next month before repackaging them as part of 'Sonic Origins.'

In a statement obtained by GameDeveloper, Sega said: "SEGA announced today that the company will delist the digital versions of the stand-alone titles that will be featured in the upcoming game, 'Sonic Origins' on May 20, 2022. This will include 'Sonic the Hedgehog 1' and 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' as well as 'Sonic 3 Knuckles' and 'Sonic CD'."

However, the company went on to reassure fans that 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' - famed for its levels such as Chemical Plant Zone and Casino Nights and the addition of sidekick Tails - will remain playable on Nintendo Switch Online in addition to being available as part of the Origins game.

The statement added: "'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' will also remain playable via Sega Genesis on Nintendo Switch Online."

'Sonic Origins' is set for release later this year and is described as a game that will "reintroduce" the classics on modern platforms.

SEGA said: "'Sonic Origins' is an all-new multi-game collection reintroducing the fan-favorite 2D Sonic titles that were originally released on the SEGA Genesis / Mega Drive platform; 'Sonic the Hedgehog', 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2', 'Sonic 3 Knuckles', and 'Sonic CD', digitally remastered for current generation platforms

'Sonic Origins' is set for release on June 23, 2022 across PlayStation, Steam and the XBox.