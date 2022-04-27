ESL Gaming is announcing a new competition to take place on 'Asphalt 9: Legends' for the Snapdragon Mobile Open Season 1.

The leading esports company have created a competition for the Snapdragon Elite Gaming™ racing game win which iOS and Android users can compete for a share of of a prize while reaching ultimate speed by racing exclusively at the wheel of Pagani hyper cars with advertising partner Gameloft.

SVP Brand Partnerships Advertising at Gameloft for brands Alexandre Tan said in a statement: "We’re thrilled to announce this new competition in Asphalt 9: Legends with ESL Gaming taking part of our massive in-game advertising network offering to Snapdragon to reach engage their audience in a meaningful way!"

The best players from North America, Europe, the Middle East North Africa will then battle it out for a share of the $27,000 global prize pool during the regional grand finals that are set to begin in May 2022.

Kevin Rosenblatt, General Manager, Mobile at ESL Gaming said: "Gameloft has been a great partner for many years and we are excited that they are joining us in the front seat while we start with the Snapdragon Pro Series journey. Their innovative and engaging in-game solutions aid us in welcoming both keen brands and aspiring players into the Era of Everyone, while driving forward mobile esports as a whole."

The Snapdragon Pro Series is the world’s largest multi-genre mobile esports competition and "gives players in multiple regions, at all levels, a chance to become a champion."

To join the competition and be in with a chance of winning, players must register the details online and will need both their Asphalt ID and Discord ID to hand.

Register here https://www.asphaltcup.com/en/SnapdragonMobileOpen2022