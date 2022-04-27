Kenneth Tsang has died aged 86.

The former James Bond actor - who appeared as General Moon in 2002 movie 'Die Another Day', opposite Pierce Brosnan, who portrayed the suave spy - is said to have passed away in a quarantine hotel in Hong Kong after returning from Singapore on Monday (25.04.22), according to the South China Morning Post.

He is reported to have tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday (26.04.22).

In what could be his final interview, Kenneth revealed he had been on a two-week trip to Malaysia and flew back to Hong Kong via Singapore.

He told Chinese-language Malaysian newspaper Sin Chew Daily: "I will quarantine if I must."

Kenneth was also known for appearing opposite Jackie Chan in 2001 movie 'Rush Hour 2', and he starred in hundreds of films in his native Hong Kong, becoming a household name in the city.

These include movies such as 'Peking Opera Blues', 'The Killer', 'Supercop', 'Once A Thief', 'A Better Tomorrow', and 'A Better Tomorrow II'.

He also appeared in 2005 movie 'Memoirs of a Geisha', which was co-produced by Steven Spielberg.

What's more, he won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 34th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2015 for his role in 'Overheard 3'.

As well as a glittering acting career, Kenneth was also known as the face of a Hong Kong hair dye brand Bigen.

He starred in a 1986 advert for the hair dye company, and it is still widely regarded as one of the most memorable commercials in Hong Kong.