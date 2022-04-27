Katie Price has pleaded not guilty to breaching a restraining order.

The 43-year-old former glamour model is banned from contacting her ex-husband Kieran Hayler's partner Michelle Penticost under the terms of a five-year restraining order, but in January she allegedly sent an abusive text message to Kieran branding his flight attendant girlfriend a "w***e, piece of s***" and a "gutter s***", and was subsequently arrested.

Katie appeared at Crawley Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (27.04.22) to confirm her name, address and date of birth, and she denied breaching the restraining order.

She can be tried in magistrates' court or the Crown Court, and the offence carries of a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Asked where she wanted to be tried, Katie - whose fiance Carl Woods, 33, sat in the public gallery to support her - said: "The Crown Court please."

Joe Harrington, defending, said: "The issues relate to her mental health and the triggers which led to sending that message."

District Judge Amanda Kelly told Katie: "You are in really grave danger of going to prison.

"This is a very serious allegation in which it is alleged you used indirectly vile and nasty language towards Ms Penticost, someone you were prohibited from contacting directly or indirectly by a restraining order."

Mother-of-five Katie - who has kids Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven, with Kieran - was granted bail ahead of a plea and a trial preparation hearing on May 25th at Lewes Crown Court, south east England.

The judge said: "It seems to me, Ms Price, that all of the children caught up in your relationships past and present need their adults to behave like adults.

"Stop exposing them to very public squabbles."

Katie - who also has kids Harvey, 19, with Dwight Yorke, and Junior, 16, and Princess, 14, with first husband Peter Andre - is not allowed to contact Michelle directly or indirectly, apart from handing over children.

The OnlyFans content creator was subjected to a five-year restraining order that prohibited her from contacting Michelle - who has Valentino, 10, from a previous relationship and Apollo, eight months, with Kieran - "directly or indirectly" after being convicted of using threatening and abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress after launching a verbal attack on her at the gates of their kids' school in 2019.