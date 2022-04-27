Jared Padalecki has reassured fans he is "on the mend" after a near-tragic car accident.

The 'Supernatural' star is "lucky to be alive" following a "very bad" car smash, which led to him having to pull out of a planned appearance at a fan convention for the show on Sunday (24.04.22), but he has now taken to Instagram to reveal he is hoping to return to filming "later this week".

Jared wrote: "Hey y’all! I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love. I’m definitely on the mend and hoping to return to filming later this week. I’m so lucky to have had the best care and be surrounded by people who love me. So grateful for everyone #SPNFamily #WalkerFamily #akf (sic)"

Earlier this week, Jared's co-star Jensen Ackles told the crowd at a 'Supernatural' official convention in New Jersey: "[Jared] sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he can’t be here.

"He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive …

"That airbag packs a punch. He’s like, ‘I feel like I went 12 rounds with Tyson.’ But he is doing OK, and he’s moving around. But yeah, (it was a) really, really bad car accident.

"Just keep him in your thoughts, send him some love if you get a chance on social and he’ll be back with us soon."

Jared hasn't shared any further details about the accident.

He previously told fans he would not be able to attend the convention, but did not mention the car crash.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: "Hey #SpnFamily! Sorry to miss y’all in NYC this weekend.

"Thank you and the #WalkerFamily for all the love and support. Can’t wait to see y’all again."

Jared is widely known for playing Sam Winchester in 15 seasons of ‘Supernatural’, while Jensen played his on-screen brother Dean.