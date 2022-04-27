Sam Neill: My accent on Jurassic Park was an actor's nightmare

© BANG Media International

Tags

Sam Neill has joked working on 'Jurassic Park' was an "actor's nightmare".

The 74-year-old star - who was born in Northern Ireland but moved to New Zealand as a child - played Dr. Alan Grant in the 1993 classic and initially spent a month mastering an American accent for the role until he was told by director Steven Spielberg to use his own, and then something "in between".

He said: "[Steven] came up to me halfway through the day and he said, ‘Hey, Sam, you know the accent we were talking about?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve been working on it for four weeks...’ He said, ‘Don’t worry about it, just use your own voice.' I said, ‘That’s great, Steven, thank you so much.’ And then four days later, he came up to me and said, “You know that voice you’re using now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, my voice?’ He said, ‘Somewhere in between.’ It was an actor’s nightmare!"

The film tells the story of a team of genetic scientists who create a wildlife park of de-extinct dinosaurs, and the 'Sleeping Dogs' star admitted he still to this day gets "a lot of flak" for his ever-changing accent in the movie.

He told Vanity Fair: "So that’s why I get a lot of flak to this day: Sam Neill’s American accent in Jurassic Park was a load of T. rex poo!"

Sam is set to reunite with former 'Jurassic Park' costars Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum - who played Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Ian Malcolm in the film series respectively - for the latest instalment, 'Jurassic World Dominion' and Laura admitted that they all "became a family" when Hurricane Iniki tore through the Hawaiian island of Kauai where they were filming back in 1992.

She said: "[We're close] partly because of the hurricane, I think we really made a family. Steven, [producer] Kathy Kennedy, I mean, these are family members now, through all our lives together, including the amazing Jeff Goldblum and my gorgeous Sam!"

Read the full story "Jurassic Park Reunion: Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's Exclusive Interview" by Anthony Breznican on VanityFair.com

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend