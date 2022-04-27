Kristen Bell feels "embarrassed" for couples who do not go to therapy.

The 'Frozen' star and her significant other Dax Shepard - who have been married since 2013 and have daughters Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, together - have previously told how they had to go to therapy to save their union, and the 41-year-old star has now admitted a successful marriage is like trying to get a "six-pack".

She said: "It’s like going to the gym – if you want to change and get a six-pack, you have to do the work. I personally feel like I am not at all embarrassed to say I go to therapy, solo or with Dax. I almost feel like, if you’re not in therapy, that’s embarrassing."

The Hollywood couple needed help to get past a "turbulent" couple of years.

She said: "We met, we fell in love, we’re both very stubborn people, and year one and two was turbulent, and we thought we need outside opinions. We need a bigger toolbox – everyone’s born with a tiny toolbox – so we went to therapy, and we figured out how to disagree but still love each other."

Meanwhile, 'Armchair Expert' host Dax, 47 - who has starred alongside his wife in movies such as 'Hit And Run' and 'When In Rome' - went on to explain that having a therapist listen to them argue turned out to be an "embarrassingly simple" solution to their problems.

Speaking in a joint interview on ITV's 'This Morning', he told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "It was embarrassingly simple, like this gentleman listened to us argue for six minutes, and goes ‘OK, I know exactly what’s going on'. [He said to us] 'You’re an ex-dirtbag. You always think you’re in trouble. You get quiet with depression and when you’re quiet he thinks he’s in trouble and the whole thing blows up!'"