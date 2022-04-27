Kristen Bell 'embarrassed' for couples who do not go to therapy

Kristen Bell feels "embarrassed" for couples who do not go to therapy.

The 'Frozen' star and her significant other Dax Shepard - who have been married since 2013 and have daughters Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, together - have previously told how they had to go to therapy to save their union, and the 41-year-old star has now admitted a successful marriage is like trying to get a "six-pack".

She said: "It’s like going to the gym – if you want to change and get a six-pack, you have to do the work. I personally feel like I am not at all embarrassed to say I go to therapy, solo or with Dax. I almost feel like, if you’re not in therapy, that’s embarrassing."

The Hollywood couple needed help to get past a "turbulent" couple of years.

She said: "We met, we fell in love, we’re both very stubborn people, and year one and two was turbulent, and we thought we need outside opinions. We need a bigger toolbox – everyone’s born with a tiny toolbox – so we went to therapy, and we figured out how to disagree but still love each other."

Meanwhile, 'Armchair Expert' host Dax, 47 - who has starred alongside his wife in movies such as 'Hit And Run' and 'When In Rome' - went on to explain that having a therapist listen to them argue turned out to be an "embarrassingly simple" solution to their problems.

Speaking in a joint interview on ITV's 'This Morning', he told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby: "It was embarrassingly simple, like this gentleman listened to us argue for six minutes, and goes ‘OK, I know exactly what’s going on'. [He said to us] 'You’re an ex-dirtbag. You always think you’re in trouble. You get quiet with depression and when you’re quiet he thinks he’s in trouble and the whole thing blows up!'"

