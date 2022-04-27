Lily Collins wants to be "unrecognisable".

The 33-year-old actress loves being "a chameleon" on screen, and she has "no problem" with being unrecognisable.

She explained: "I definitely see characters as a way to make myself a chameleon of sorts, but also I use photoshoots, Met Balls or big fashion and makeup and hair opportunities as moments to become something different, or at least have a different side of my personality come out.

"And I have no problem being unrecognisable. That's what I want."

Lily was initially reluctant to change her natural look for her early on-screen roles.

She told People: "I think it was my second movie, and I had to dye my hair red. I remember freaking out."

However, her attitude has changed markedly over the years.

She shared: "All of a sudden I thought, 'Oh, the floodgates are open. Now what am I going to do next?'"

Last year, Lily admitted to being inspired by her 'Emily in Paris' character.

The actress plays Emily Cooper in the Netflix series, and she's confessed to being inspired by her eye-catching sense of style.

She said: "I think Emily’s boldness of choice and not being afraid of mixing things has rubbed off on me."

Lily has always been passionate about fashion. However, starring in the show has made her more courageous than ever.

She explained: "I always loved fashion growing up, so I’ve never been afraid of it, but I’ve just not always thought it would work on me. Throwing in those little influences here and there - Emily encourages me to do it more."

Lily - who married filmmaker Charlie McDowell in October - also thinks she developed on a personal level amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Asked how the pandemic changed her life, she said: "I definitely used the time to learn and grow and educate myself on lots of different things, specifically how can I be a better person? How can I understand myself more so I can be a more mindful, empathetic, and supportive partner, daughter, friend, colleague - all these things that make up who I am. How can I be kinder to me, to myself?"