Kim Kardashian is "head over heels" in love with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old beauty started dating Pete, 28, last year, and their relationship is still going strong.

A source shared: "Kim is head over heels for Pete. They are in a great place in their relationship and she is so happy. Her family loves him too."

Kim feels "light and fun when she's around" the comedy star. But there's also a "serious" side to their romance.

The insider told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kim is really excited for everybody to continue to watch 'The Kardashians' and to see how their relationship unfolds.

"A lot of the origin of their relationship is going to come out. She's looking forward to fans learning about how they got together and how their chemistry started. Things happened organically between them and they're both really glad they have each other."

Kim previously said that she believes in "championing publicly and criticising privately".

The TV star has publicly feuded with her estranged husband Kanye West over recent months, but Kim actually wishes they were able to keep their issues out of the spotlight.

Kim - who has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with the chart-topping rapper - explained: "Being in the public eye and having disagreements publicly is never easy.

"But I do believe in handling it all privately. I believe in championing publicly and criticising privately. I don’t think I would ever criticise the father of my children on my TV show. That’s just not really what I’m about, and I just don’t think that would ever make me feel good."

Kim also insisted she will always be "really respectful of what the kids will see".

She added: "The reality is, we’re always a family. We always will have a love and respect for each other. And even if there’s moments where it might not seem like that, there are so many moments that are super positive.

"I do think it’s important for people to see that things aren’t perfect all the time, but that they can get better."