Pete Davidson's new semi-autobiographical comedy series is set to air on Peacock.

The 28-year-old comedian will star in 'Bupkis', which has been picked up by the streaming service after it saw off competition from multiple other outlets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Susan Rovner, the chair of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said: "Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humour and honest point of view.

"'Bupkis' will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate."

Pete has starred on 'Saturday Night Live' for the past eight seasons of the show, and he also hosted NBC's New Year’s Eve party alongside Miley Cyrus.

Despite this, Pete is perhaps best-known for his turbulent love life, having previously dated the likes of Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.

In 2021, Pete started dating Kim Kardashian and he's said to have wowed the brunette beauty over recent months.

A source previously said: "Pete loves that Kim is such a great, hands-on mom and also a boss. She has created an empire and Pete really respects that she has been able to balance multiple successful businesses and a stressful divorce all at the same time.

"He admires her class and thinks she is a supermom."

The comedian and Kim are also said to have great "chemistry" when they're together, and they've already forged a "really special bond".

The insider added: "Kim and Pete are always laughing together and are constantly in hysterics.

"Pete brings out a side of Kim that she loves. She adores Pete's sense of humour and their chemistry is on another level. Kim likes that he is so authentically himself. He's also really sweet and always puts Kim first. They get along wonderfully and share a really special bond."