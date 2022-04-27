Aaron Rodgers is in a "spiritual place in his life" after splitting from Shailene Woodley.

The 38-year-old NFL star and Shailene, 30, recently called time on their high-profile romance, and Aaron is now trying to "learn more about himself".

A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Aaron feels like he is in a pretty spiritual place in his life. He wants to explore that side of himself more and learn more about himself."

Aaron - who plays for the Green Bay Packers - is currently "spending time with close friends and loved ones".

Aaron and Shailene recently decided to draw a line under their relationship, after making a last-ditch effort to resurrect their faltering romance.

Earlier this week, an insider claimed that Shailene ended the relationship because it "wasn't making her happy".

The source said: "Shailene felt everything was on Aaron's terms and it wasn't making her happy."

The celebrity duo first called time on their romance in February, but they were spotted together in California in March and were trying to make it work.

But they are now "done" as a couple, after realising they won't be able to overcome their differences.

Another source explained: "Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron.

"But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again."

By contrast, Aaron previously thanked Shailene for showing him "unconditional love".

The NFL star gushed over his ex-fiancee and thanked her for letting him be a part of her life.

He said on social media: "@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you. (sic)"