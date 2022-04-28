Kim Basinger claims Alec Baldwin wasn’t always "emotionally and mentally available" to face their daughter's problems.

The 68-year-old actress - who has Ireland, 26, with her ex-husband - has claimed that Alec struggled to deal with their daughter’s personal struggles.

Kim - who was married the actor between 1993 and 2002 - said on 'Red Table Talk': "You know we’re all fine, we all get along, whatever. But he’s a challenge. We’ve had our challenges.

"I don’t think Alec was emotionally or mentally available for that kind of talk. Alec, you know, operates in a very different way in his life."

Ireland - who has battled substance abuse and an eating disorder - thinks her father suffers from anxiety.

The model described Alec as someone who struggles to tap into his emotions.

Ireland added: "There’s things I would go to my father for, but if I ever even try to have this conversation in any way with him, I don’t think he would be able to really absorb any of it."

Ireland previously opened up about her battle with anorexia, admitting it took her a long time to "find self-love and acceptance".

She wrote on social media: "I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!

"I would eat a meal or more like a bite and have to run to the nearest bathroom or find digestive pills or run until I couldn’t feel my legs right before bed.

"I used to read people’s comments when I first started modeling and anytime anyone told me I was too tall or too fat to have done a job, I would run on a treadmill for the entire duration of at least three episodes of Friday Night Lights that I had on box set. (sic)"