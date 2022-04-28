Olivia Wilde was reportedly served child custody documents while on stage at CinemaCon.

The 38-year-old star was delivering a presentation at the Las Vegas-based event on Tuesday night (26.04.22) when she was handed a manila envelope marked "private and confidential", which is believed to have contained custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis - but he is said to have had "no prior knowledge" the documents would be served to her at the event.

A source told Variety: "Papers were drawn up to establish jurisdiction relating to the children of Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis.

"Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner."

Olivia - who has two children, son Otis, eight, and daughter Daisy, five, with Jason - was introducing the trailer for her new film 'Don't Worry Darling' at the time of the incident.

As she was handed the envelope, she said: "This is for me?" She then scanned the papers before resuming her speech, and the docs weren't mentioned again.

Following the incident, CinemaCon bosses are "re-evaluating" their security procedures.

Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, said in a statement to Deadline: "We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorised to be there.

"In light of this incident, we are re-evaluating our security procedures to ensure the safety of all our attendees."

'Booksmart' star Olivia and 'Ted Lasso' actor Jason, who were previously engaged, separated in 2020.

In July, it was reported the pair were still "figuring out" their lives as co-parents.

An insider said at the time: "Their relationship as co-parents is a work in progress. They are figuring it out as they go."