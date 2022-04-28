Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw a "rave-themed" baby shower.

According to HipHollywood, the 'Diamonds' hitmaker and the rapper - who are expecting their first child together - invited some of their famous pals to the super private bash in Hollywood on Friday (22.04.22).

The outlet claims the pair had guests leave their phones at the door with no filming or photography permitted.

Attendees are said to have worn neon for the rave theme and they left with some personalised gifts, including a t-shirt that read:

"I Went To Rih Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt."

The Fenty Beauty founder recently revealed she wasn't planning a traditional baby shower and that she wanted everyone to "be plastered and crawling out".

She said: "No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing.

“I mean it’s lit for a lot of people - I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

And when it comes to revealing the gender of the unborn tot, the 'Rude Boy' hitmaker, 34, insisted she won't be hosting a gender reveal party, and will wait until the couple are ready to share the sex of their little bundle.

She said: “I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”

The baby shower comes after Rocky was released on $550,000 bail after he was arrested in connection with a shooting.

The 33-year-old rapper - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - was detained by police when his private plane flew into Los Angeles International Airport on 20 April in relation to an alleged incident that took place around 10.20pm on November 6, 2021.

The victim reportedly told cops the 'Praise the Lord' hitmaker was walking with two others in the street when he approached him with a handgun. The unnamed victim alleged the rapper shot at him three or four times, and believed one of the bullets had grazed his left hand.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement, which confirmed Robbery-Homicide Division Detectives had arrested Rocky for an alleged assault with a deadly weapon.

Rocky had been in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend when they returned to the US from their vacation before he was arrested.

The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations the rapper had been unfaithful with Amina Muaddi.

However, Amina has slammed the speculation as "vile".