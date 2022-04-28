Travis Barker visited Kourtney Kardashian's late father Robert Kardashian's grave to ask permission to marry his daughter.

The Blink-182 drummer wanted to make sure he had the blessing of both of the Poosh founder's parents.

The famous lawyer died in 2003, aged 59, following a battle with oesophageal cancer.

And in the latest episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians', Kourtney's mom Kris Jenner revealed the 46-year-old rocker's sweet gesture.

She said: “He came over and asked for her hand in marriage and I was like … it was so sweet and so tender, and then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad, and I just lost it.”

Struggling to hold back the tears, Kris told her eldest daughter: “It’s all happy.

“I wish that your dad was here to see it. I can hardly believe that it’s the first time that she’s getting married. Isn’t that cute?”

Kris and Kourtney, 43, then poked fun at Kim Kardashian's three failed marriages.

The 41-year-old reality star - who is in a relationship with comedian Pete Davidson after filing for divorce from third husband Kanye West - quipped back: “While I’ve had enough for all of us.”

Travis popped the question in October, after less than a year of dating, and while the loved-up pair were thought to have tied the knot during a ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas recently, the wedding wasn't legally binding because they did not obtain a marriage license.

However, the duo are said to want to host an "intimate ceremony" with their loved ones.

A source said: "They don't want a big wedding. They want an intimate ceremony and party for family and close friends."

Kourtney hasn't been married before, but she has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick.

While Travis has Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-spouse Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney and Travis are also trying for a baby and have been documenting their fertility journey on the show.