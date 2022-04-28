Anthony Joshua is venturing into electric scooter racing.

The two-time heavyweight world champion boxer is launching his own team in the upcoming eSC championship – a series of races around the world with riders from across the globe vying for the world title in a selection of major cities.

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Joshua's entry will be called 258 RACING and will be run by the British fighter's management company 258 MGT.

As one of the ten teams in the championship, it will run three riders from the pool of eSC competitors.

Among the riders competing in the series are former Team GB speed skater Elise Christie, BMX World Championship bronze medallist Tre Whyte and Olympic bronze medallist Billy Morgan.

The season opener will be held on May 14 at Printworks London and will be the first event to showcase eSC's sports and entertainment format – with rapper Lady Leshurr among the entertainers following the podium presentation.

Joshua, 32, explained: "I really enjoy venturing into opportunities, businesses and, in this case, new sports.

"I am a fan and I am looking forward to seeing the championship develop.

"I am hoping to add a little magic and help the team and championship develop its potential.

"I look forward to seeing you at a race."

Joshua is set to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch this summer and is determined to regain the belts he lost to the Ukrainian fighter last year.

He said: "I’ve come up short twice, but the majority of times I have overcome many obstacles. Next fight I’m going to beat him (Usyk) and I’m going to take those belts from him. And I’m going to reign again to become three-time heavyweight champion of the world - whether people like it or not."