Tyson Fury has confirmed he is "done" with boxing.

The WBC heavyweight champion has vowed to retire from the sport following his win over Dillian Whyte at London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday night (23.04.22), and now he has reiterated his claim despite some fans wondering if he'll be back for another fight.

Appearing on TalkTV's 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', he said: "Let me tell you something, 'Piers Morgan Uncensored', this is the truth, the gospel truth, nothing but the truth, I'm done.

"You know every good dog has his day and like the Roman leader said, there will always be someone else to fight. When is enough enough? I'm happy, I'm healthy, I've still got my brains, I can still talk.

"I've got a beautiful wife, I've got six kids, I've got umpteen belts, I've got plenty of money, success, fame, glory. What more am I doing it for?"

The 33-year-old boxer noted he doesn't try to please everybody, and is instead focused on keeping his wife Paris - with whom he has six children - happy.

He quipped: "For me, the only person I'm interested in pleasing is my wife, and I'm struggling with that most of the time."

Fury also weighed in on "freedom of speech" and insisted people can only speak their mind unless they "upset somebody".

He added: "I think the world has gone mad Piers. It's only freedom of speech until it upsets somebody and then it doesn't exist anymore. And like you said in the interview [with Sharon Osbourne], this is what you guys get paid to do, have your opinions. So, if your opinion is no good what's the point?"

Although Fury has insisted he has retired from boxing, he has a WWE comeback in his sights after calling out Drew McIntyre yet again, and revealing his goals of appearing at both 'SummerSlam' and the company's upcoming huge show at Cardiff's Principality Stadium.

He said after the Whyte fight: "Don’t rule me out of fighting there. You might see me at 'SummerSlam'I coming up soon.

"I’ve got to speak to Vince [McMahon] and the boys. Maybe make this happen. I know Drew McIntyre has been saying a lot of things about me. I have to knock him out.

"I’d love to be at Cardiff, I’d love to be back at centre stage in the UK, especially for the wrestling. I enjoyed it last time in Saudi Arabia, it was fantastic. To come here and do it would be phenomenal."