Victoria Beckham has launched a "pure and simple" clothing range.

The 48-year-old fashion mogul - who first shot to fame as a member of iconic pop group the Spice Girls back in the 1990s but has since launched a clothing empire - has created shapewear brand VB Body which will celebrate size and see the brand return to "the founding principles of the it's DNA".

A press statement read: "Returning to the founding principles of the brand's DNA, Victoria Beckham looks to femininity and sensuality to inform her new permanent capsule collection VB Body. Femininity and sensuality are the foundation of VB Body."

The release went on to claim that the brand will "encapsulate sexiness" in its purest form as the ex-pop star strives to help women "reclaim centre stage" with their bodies.

The statement added: "Encapsulating sexiness at its purest and most simple, the new collection sees the female form reclaiming centre stage."

The former Spice Girl - who is married to ex-footballer David Beckham, 46, and has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 10, with him - has designed the brand exclusively with her own fabric and has created a a bralette, a figure-hugging dress and a fitted midi skirt, all available in a range of toned-down colour palette of chocolate brown and tomato red, as well as a black, white and blush colours.

Priced from £90.00 - £490.00, VB Body is available in sizes ranging from UK 4 -18 and is available to buy at www.victoriabeckham.com.