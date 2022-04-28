TikTok star Alexis Nikole Nelson thanks Rihanna for creating a 'vast' range of conceale

Alexis Nikole Nelson has thanked Rihanna for creating a "vast" range of concealer.

The 29-year-old TikTok star - who is widely known as the Black Forager on the social media app and became known to millions for creating recipes in the wild - claimed that she "loves makeup" and thanked the popstar-turned-businesswoman for releasing a concealer because she looked "weirdly orange" beforehand.

She said: "I've always loved playing dress-up and thus, I love makeup. . I use ColourPop Cherry Crush Shadow Palette on my eyes and cheeks. But before Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, I would put makeup on and be like, 'I look weirdly orange, but this is [all] we have.' So thank you, RiRi, for creating such a vast color range. It blends really nicely!"

The social media star- who also has almost one million followers on Instagram - then went on to explain that she "didn't realise how much better" she would look by using a specific hydration product but claimed that she has a naturally high intake of Vitamin C thanks to her diet which helps her skin.

She told Allure: I didn't realize how much better makeup would lay on my face if it was mega-hydrated all the time. The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid stands up to the dry Ohio air. Because I eat so many different wild foods, I'm usually not lacking in your big guys, like vitamin C. Ritual Essential for Women Multivitamin 18+ helps [fill in the gaps]. And they're minty, which makes them easier to take!"

