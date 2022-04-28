Ozzy Osbourne needs to undergo "one more operation".

The Black Sabbath rocker's wife Sharon has given a health update on her spouse, who has Parkinson's disease, and previously suffered a nasty fall and dislodged metal rods placed in his spine following a quad-bike accident in 2003.

Piers Morgan asked pal Sharon on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' on TalkTV: "How is Ozzy, my great man?

"He is just one of my favourite people in the world. Been through the health wars a bit, how’s he doing?"

Sharon, 69, suggested the 73-year-old singer is keen to move back to England after his latest surgery.

She replied: "He’s doing okay, he sends you his love. He’s got one more operation left to do and then he’s dying to come back home."

Sharon's Ozzy health update comes after it was reported that they've applied for permission to build a rehab wing at his home in the UK.

The 'Dreamer' singer lodged an application requesting the green light for renovations at his Buckinghamshire mansion.

According to the Mail On Sunday newspaper, the extension will feature a self-contained nurse’s flat as well as “discreet grab rails and aids” and “an abundance of stopping and sitting’ spaces”.

The plans also include a “health and exercise studio” as well as a “pool house orangery” and “garden room”.

Architect Lynne Walker wrote in the plans: “It is the ambition that the design creates a transition of flowing inside outside garden spaces, largely lit by natural light with folding doors opening up views.”

The report suggests a decision on the application is expected to be made next month.

A spokesperson for the 'Paranoid' hitmaker has yet to comment on the renovation reports, but confirmed Ozzy - who was badly injured following his fall at home three years ago - is gearing up for another surgery on his “back or neck”.

Sharon recently admitted she now has to care for Ozzy "a lot" because of his health issues.

She said: “It’s very difficult, because the combination of the Parkinson’s and his accident, you go, well, which one is this? Why’s this happening? Why’s that happening?”

Ozzy previously opened up about his Parkinson’s diagnosis in a candid interview on US TV, in which he admitted the condition is “just another thing on my plate”.

He said: "Well the one question from me was, ‘Is it a terminal illness?’, and the guy says, ‘No, but life is’.

“It’s just another thing on my plate I have got to deal with. I’m not in the slightest worried about it.

I’ve not got any secrets. The initial shock is I’ve got Parkinson’s.

“Nobody knows what the f*** it is. I didn’t know anything about it apart from the name.”