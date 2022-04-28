Sony's new games preservation engineer has clarified his role in the company.

Garrett Fredley has joined the gaming giant as the senior build engineer for PlayStation's "newly created Preservation team" and after some confusion over his position, he has taken to social media to shed some light on his job.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "For anyone asking what Game Preservation is / what I do, I did a GDC talk a few years ago on the subject when I worked at EA.

"My work is similar, although larger in scope."

He shared a video in which he described game preservation as a process where games can be brought back and played after 100 years of storage.

Fredley noted the way tools, data, servers, clients and more aspects needed to recreate a game from scratch are stored, and how preservation allows developers to work on patches and updates if necessary, while also giving more options for remakes and remasters.

After sharing the video, Fredley admitted he isn't actually sure what his role will be, but he'll keep fans update as things progress.

He added: "TBD on whether I'll have much of a role to play personally in any emulation work, although I'll share what I can if it comes up. It's only my second day."