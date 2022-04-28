Call of Duty's anti-cheat system stops cheaters from seeing opponents during a game.

In a blog post, the team behind the Ricochet solution has opened up on how Cloaking is set to follow on from Damage Shield to "give legitimate players a leg up on cheaters".

They wrote: "With Cloaking, players that are detected to be cheating can find themselves unable to see opposing players in the game world.

"Characters, bullets, even sound from legitimate players will be undetectable to cheaters.

"Legitimate players, however, can see cheaters impacted by cloaking (generally, they’ll be the players you see spinning in circles hollering, 'Who is shooting me?!') and can dole out in-game punishment.

"This, like our previously revealed mitigation technique Damage Shield, gives legitimate players a leg up on cheaters."

The team also gave an update on bans, which they explained "occur both daily and in waves".

They added: "In a previous update on @CallofDuty’s Twitter channel, we announced over 90,000 accounts had been shuttered in a recent ban wave – this in addition to ban waves that had been previously announced.

"Since the update on social media, #TeamRICOCHET has banned over 54,000 additional accounts. While we may not announce all bans as they happen, know they occur both daily and in waves.

"Of course, we understand that for every advancement we make in anti-cheat, cheaters are working to circumvent those updates.

"For this reason, we encourage players to continue to use in-game reporting tools. If you see a cheater in the wild, report it. This information is invaluable to make new updates in the fight against unfair play."