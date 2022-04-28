Lottie Moss has claimed she was plied with drugs and booze by her modelling agency.

The 24-year-old model - who is the younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss - recently went to rehab to receive treatment for a "bad addiction" to cocaine, and she's now claimed drug abuse is so common in the fashion industry, she thought it was "normal".

Appearing on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she spilled: “I think I just thought it was normal and I was going to these events and parties and I was exhausted.

“A lot of the time I would be showing up to set and I didn’t want to do it, I’d be crying my eyes out and they said, ‘We’ll just get you some drugs, you can have a drink and then you’ll be fine’.

“It was very much like that, ‘oh you’ll do this shoot, whether you’re sober or not. It’s going to happen’.

“I was at an event in Rome and I was crying my eyes out in the hotel and I was putting makeup on over my tears, it was bad.

“They were just like, ‘you only have to be downstairs for an hour’.

“I don’t think there were a lot of people in that industry that cared about my well-being I have to be real.”

Lottie - who has signed up to adult-only site OnlyFans and is "proud" to show off her naked body for paying subscribers - says the industry needs to change.

She added: “It’s not a normal thing to do drugs. It shouldn’t be as normalised as it is in the celebrity or fashion industry.”

Lottie - who was discovered at 16 and signed to the same agency as her supermodel sibling - has spoken a lot about the pressure she's faced to be just like Kate.

And the blonde beauty admitted she is surprised she's not gotten an eating disorder after being forced to drastically restrict her diet to slim down.

She said: “They wanted me to be Kate Moss part two. I was told I had to lose weight.

“I was 18 and at New York fashion week. I had to get down to a 23in waist and I worked out until I got down to that size.

“I ate one piece of toast a day, I got there and, lo and behold, I wasn’t tall enough.

“I’m 5ft 5in. My sister is 5ft 7in — she is just on the cusp of being tall enough.

“No wonder I had problems, I was pushed into doing these things and getting to a certain weight.

“I’m surprised I never got an eating disorder.”

Lottie revealed her sister - who had a reputation as a party girl, but is teetotal these days - reached out to offer her support when she was admitted to rehab.

She said: “Me and my sister have never been that close, so we never really spoke about it until I was in rehab. She was great, she said, ‘I love you, you’re great’.”