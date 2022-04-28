Princess Eugenie has launched her new anti-slavery podcast, 'Floodlight'.

The 32-year-old royal – who is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York – founded The Anti-Slavery Collective with her friend Julia de Boinville in 2017, and the pair have just started their weekly series to showcase the work of those working to prevent modern slavery.

Eugenie wrote on Instagram: “Join me, and my co-founder, Julia de Boinville each week as we sit down with guests from all walks of life who are helping to combat modern slavery in a variety of ways.

“From lawmakers and company leaders to famous activists, survivors and journalists, Floodlight shows you just how prominent modern slavery is and that we can all do something about it.”

The first episode saw the pair joined by Caroline Haughey OBE QC, a renowned barrister who helped draft the Modern Slavery Act.

Eugenie's podcast has arrived ahead of her cousin Prince Harry's wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's upcoming series for Spotify, 'Archetypes'.

The 40-year-old former actress - who has Archie, two, and Lili, 10 months, with Harry - shared the first trailer for the podcast last month and pledged to "investigate the labels that try to hold women back".

In an audio teaser for the podcast, the duchess addressed the way women have long been generalised, particularly in popular culture and the media.

She asked: "This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us . . . but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?

"This is Archetypes — the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back," she says in the teaser. "I'll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I'll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place."

It's set to launch this summer.

Meghan and Harry, 37, announced in 2020 that their production company Archewell Audio had agreed a multi-year partnership with Spotify with the intention of building a "community through shared experience, narratives and values."