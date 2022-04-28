The Central Africa Republic has adopted Bitcoin as its legal currency.

The financial decision has made the African nation the second country in the world to adopt the crypto currency as their legal tender.

Until this week, El Salvador was the only country to include Bitcoin as a legal currency when the Bitcoin Law came into full force on September 7, 2021.

Lawmakers of the CAR, unanimously approved the bill to legalise the use of cryptocurrencies in the African country alongside the CFA franc, which was later signed by President Faustin Archange Touadera.

The president’s chief staff, Obed Namsio said in a statement posted on Touadera’s Facebook account that the CAR "is the first country in Africa to adopt bitcoin as legal tender".

The statement added: "This move places the Central African Republic on the map of the world's boldest and most visionary countries."

An earlier statement posted by Minister Herve Ndoba contradicted the notion to legalise the crypto as it stated that the legislation did not adopt the same policy as the Central American country which allows citizens to use Bitcoin in regular commerce as well as pay taxes.

Unlike El Salvador, which citizens have widespread access to the internet, CAR’s usage of the World Wide Web was estimated at only 11.4 per cent of the population which could have a detrimental effect on the usage of Bitcoin.