Bjorn Ulvaeus is "really looking forward" to ABBA's digital reunion.

The 77-year-old musician began his ascent to global fame when he won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden with the song 'Waterloo' alongside ex-wife Agnetha Faltskog as well as Anni-Frid Lyngstad, and Benny Andersson back in 1974 and the four are set to reunite as digital avatars for a series of London concerts, and Bjorn insists the digital venture is a "privilege".

He said: "It’s such a privilege. No artist has ever experienced that. There you are on stage, and yet you’re able to see it and feel it. I really look forward to that!"

The 'Dancing Queen' hitmaker - who split from his second wife Lena after 41 years of marriage back in February - added that the upcoming concert is "truly back to the future" and joked that it should have been named after the hit film franchise.

In an interview with ES Magazine, he said: "The show is truly back to the future. It’s a pity that title was taken by the film. Otherwise we could call this 'Back to the Future'. Because that’s what it is."

The iconic pop band - who reunited in 2021 to release their chart-topping comeback album 'Voyage' - helped create their "ABBAtars" for the digital concert by recording versions of songs from their back catalogue while wearing motion capture

technology.

Bjorn - who has has children Linda and Peter from his first marriage to Agnetha as well as Emma and Anna from his second union to Lena Kallersjo - added that he and his fellow pop music legends are trying to "integrate" both the physical and the digital world.

He said: "What I like is the fact that not only are we pushing boundaries in the digital world, but we’re trying to integrate the physical and the digital world in a way that is immersive."

'ABBA Voyage' is set to kick off at the specially-built ABBA Arena in London on May 27 and will run until December.