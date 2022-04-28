The Beach Boys have announced a year-long global celebration to mark their 60th anniversary.

The iconic group's timeless and influential music will be celebrated with new music releases, new music videos and a newly remastered and expanded greatest hits album to mark six decades since brothers Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson along with their cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine were signed to Capitol Records.

To kick off the celebrations, Capitol Records and UMe will release the remastered and expanded greatest hits collection, 'Sounds Of Summer: The Very Best Of The Beach Boys' on June 17.

Assembled by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the album features all of the band's best-known hits, such as 'Good Vibrations', 'God Only Knows' and 'Surfin' U.S.A.'.

Another 50 additional tracks will showcase the range of songs from the group's wide-ranging catalogue with songs including 'All Summer Long', 'Forever' and 'Surf's Up'.

As well as the new musical releases, The Beach Boys will participate in a feature-length documentary, a tribute special and prestigious exhibitions and events to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The Beach Boys said in a statement: "It's hard to believe it's been 60 years since we signed to Capitol Records and released our first album, 'Surfin' Safari'.

"We were just kids in 1962 and could have never dreamed about where our music would take us, that it would have such a big impact on the world, still be loved, and continue to be discovered by generation after generation.

"This is a huge milestone that we're all very honoured to have achieved. And to our incredible fans, forever and new, we look forward to sharing even more throughout the year."

UMe President and CEO Bruce Resnikoff said: "The Beach Boys have created some of the most iconic and beloved music of all time. An indelible and important part of America's cultural fabric, their timeless music has been a ubiquitous soundtrack for generations and continues to influence, inspire, and delight.

"We at Ume remain honoured to further The Beach Boys' legendary catalogue and look forward to celebrating them all year long along with their millions of fans around the world."