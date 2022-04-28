Michael J. Fox is set to be the subject of a new feature-length documentary.

The Apple Original Films project - which is currently untitled - is currently in production and will showcase the 'Back To The Future' star's legendary career, as well as his struggles with fame and his Parkinson's disease diagnosis aged 29.

'An Inconvenient Truth' filmmaker Davis Guggenheim is directing the film, which is being shot in New York, Los Angeles and Vancouver and "ill incorporate documentary, archival and scripted elements" to "recount Fox's extraordinary story in his own words".

Apple said in a statement: "The account of Fox’s public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, will unspool alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease.

“Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film will chronicle Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and will explore what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.”

The company added: "With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film will feel like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie."

Fox first broke out in hit sitcom 'Family Ties' in the early 1980s, before becoming a global star after 1985's 'Back To The Future'.

He went onto appear in the likes of 'Teen Wolf' and 'Doc Hollywood', while he also starred into 1990s sitcom 'Spin City'.

It was during this run the actor revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, and he went onto become an advocate for funding research and aid through his own Michael J. Fox Foundation.

He went onto appear in the likes of 'Rescue Me' and 'The Good Wife', but ultimately retired from acting in 2020.

Writing in his book 'No Time Like the Future', Michael explained: "There is a time for everything, and my time of putting in a twelve-hour workday, and memorising seven pages of dialogue, is best behind me. At least for now."

He added that he would be content if he does end his acting career but hinted that his decision could "change".

He wrote: "In fairness to myself and to producers, directors, editors and poor beleaguered script supervisors, not to mention actors who enjoy a little pace, I enter a second retirement.

"That could change, because everything changes. But if this is the end of my acting career, so be it."