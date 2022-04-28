George Harrison's widow has written a book of poetry to honour her late husband.

Olivia Harrison - who was married to The Beatles icon from 1978 until his death at the age of 58 in 2001 - has penned the collection 'Came The Lightening', which features 20 original pieces she wrote for him just after his death as well as photos of the couple never before seen by the public.

In a statement, she said: "Here on the shore, 20 years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land.

"Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end.”

The book will be released by Genesis Publications, and the publishing house noted the pieces explore "the intimacy and emotional connection” of the marriage and “delve into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time”.

Director Martin Scorsese - who helmed 2011 documentary 'Living in the Material World' about the 'Here Comes The Sun' songwriter - had written the introduction to the book.

He added: "Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm.

“She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.”

The collection - which is set to be released on June 21 - marks the author's departure from biographical nonfiction.

Last year, marked two decades since George's death, and his surviving Fab Four bandmates Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr both paid tribute to their late friend on the anniversary of his passing.

On November 29, Macca tweeted: "Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul”

And Ringo wrote on Instagram: "Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love, Ringo."