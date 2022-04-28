Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael had an argument which led to police being called to their home in the early hours of Thursday (28.04.22) morning.

The 36-year-old actress had taken to her Instagram Story for a series of now deleted posts to claim her partner - who she met at a sober living facility in late 2019 - had relapsed, "stopped taking his medications", and "vandalised his mom's home".

She added: "His behaviour is alarming and I'm afraid of what he'll do. ... He needs serious help. I kicked him out of my house."

In a later post, she claimed Paul had "tested clean" after she got him to take a store-bought drug test.

But according to TMZ, Paul's called the police at around 2.30am and alleged the 'She's The Man' star had taken some of his Adderall pills.

Amanda's lawyer, David Esquibas, said she had left the property before police arrived.

He told People magazine in an exclusive statement: "Amanda and Paul had an argument Wednesday evening. Amanda left her home, where Paul has been residing, for her safety before the situation escalated. She was not there when police arrived.

"Amanda is now back home and denies Paul's claims of taking his medication. She remains focused on her well-being."

Paul previously praised the former Nickelodeon star - whose eight-year conservatorship was terminated in March - as the "best thing that ever happened" to him.

He gushed in December 2020: "We take good care of each other and we're understanding of one another and she is a good listener and we're there for each other. We have the best time and I love spending every second with her. She is the best thing that ever happened to me."