Chrishell Stause admitted getting divorced in the public eye was "very humiliating".

The 'Selling Sunset' star's former spouse Justin Hartley filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage and the 40-year-old beauty had no choice but to deal with their break-up on camera as the only way to avoid it would have been to quit her job and make her situation even harder.

Speaking on the 'Lipstick on the Rim' podcast, she said: "That was obviously very humiliating and the fact that I still had to film a reality show, it was either that or quit.

"But all of a sudden, I just lost everything, and I didn't want to lose the one thing that I worked really hard to have, which was my job and a new career, and so I pushed through."

Chrishell's decision to keep going had a bigger impact than she's expected and her positive experience has made her more "open" about her life.

She explained: "That show coming out - people then connecting with me in the middle of a pandemic and sharing their stories with me - has completely changed my mindset of being open about things versus not.

"I think transparency is so much better than trying to pretend your life is perfect."

The real estate agent - who briefly dated her Netflix co-star and her boss at The Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, 44, for five months until December - recently revealed she wants her next boyfriend to not be famous.

The reality star admits it's hard not to end up dating someone in showbiz living in Los Angeles.

She said: "It is a little hard because living in this world that ends up being the people that you meet.

"But a hundred percent every time a friend is like 'oh, I'd love you to meet my friend,' that's the first thing I say.

"I'm really hoping to be paired with someone that is not in the industry but you know, you're not always in charge of who you meet because it's a bit limited in Los Angeles, but that's the goal."