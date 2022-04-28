Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's son has broken his arm "really badly".

The couple - who have Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, 16 months, and Maria, 13 months, together, while the '30 Rock' actor is also dad to 26-year-old Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger - spent several hours at the hospital with their eldest son after he suffered the painful injury while playing at the park, and the pregnant yoga instructor has warned there is a "long recovery road" ahead for her little boy.

Sharing a photo of Alec with their son at the hospital, she wrote on Instagram: "Rafa broke his arm really badly yesterday, playing at the park. You will see him with a cast for quite a while now, so I wanted to give you a heads up...

"This is a part of being a parent that is so heartbreaking. We were with the babies when it happened and to get that call makes your heart sink. His little voice on the phone 'I want my mommy'…knowing even the 20 min to get to him is 20 min too long. To not be able to immediately take away their pain and fear…oooof nothing prepares us for this, right?

"We were at the hospital until pretty late and then we made a bed on our floor (wild sleeper, was afraid he might fall off our bed). How many times he called out for me last night, I do not know. At one point I heard him whispering to himself, recounting what happened, saying over and over: 'I broke my arm'. We are relieved that, while it will be a long recovery road, he is certainly on it. (sic)"

Hilaria also took the time to thank the hospital staff who had treated Rafael.

She wrote: "Thank you Lennox Hill emergency room for taking such good care of our baby. So grateful to the doctors and the nurses for your expertise and kindness."

The couple announced last month that they are expecting another baby.

They said in a statement: "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team.

"One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."