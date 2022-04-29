Ozzy Osbourne has contracted COVID-19.

The 'Paranoid' rocker - who suffers from Parkinson's disease and lung condition emphysema - is doing "OK" but his wife Sharon has pulled out of hosting her new UK TV show 'The Talk' because she is "very worries" about her husband so is flying back to Los Angeles to be by his side.

Speaking on TalkTV, Sharon was visibly upset as she said: "Ozzy was only diagnosed in the middle of the night our time.

"I spoke to him and he's OK. I am very worried about Ozzy right now.

"We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck it would be now."

Sharon - who has three children with her spouse - has pledged to "hold and kiss" the 73-year-old singer when she sees him, but will have "about three face masks on" because of the risk of him spreading the virus.

The 69-year-old star hopes to be back on the show within a week.

She said: "I can't believe it. Three days and I'm missing the show but I will be back. I know I will.

"It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back.

"Unfortunately, he was diagnosed in the middle of the night when the family was sleeping so I haven't spoken to them yet. But they'll rally round. They'll be with him.

"You're going to see me back on air in a week.

"I know my husband. We're going to get him back on his feet and we're going to get a negative test by next week."

Ozzy - who underwent surgery in 2019 following a serious fall - previously admitted he would be "f*****" if he contracted coronavirus because of his health issues.

He said in November 2020: “I’ve got emphysema, so if I get this virus, I’m f*****."