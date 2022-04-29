Rose Leslie won't "guard" Kit Harington from his addictions.

The 34-year-old actress insisted she won't put the "pressure" on herself to ensure her husband - who went to rehab in 2019 - continues to stay sober because she knows it's something he has to continue to deal with himself.

She said: ‘I’ve learnt a lot about addiction and it’s something Kit is forever going to be aware of, but it’s on him whether he chooses to drink again. No amount of nannying is going to be able to stop him from doing what he decides to do... I don’t choose to put that pressure on myself.

"The responsibility of his behaviour is on him. It’s not on me to guard him from it."

Rose and Kit welcomed their son into the world in February 2021 and she praised her former 'Game of Thrones' star for how he stepped up as a parent when she was busy filming 'The Time Traveler's Wife'.She told the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: "He wore the Baby Björn loud and proud. And there were many satisfying moments; we had an understanding that, when our son cried in the middle of the night, it was on Kit to go and look after him, as I would have to wake up early to work – it was kind of glorious."

But Rose found going back to work for the first time "brutal".

She admitted: "I remember finding it very brutal, being wrenched away from him. There were parts of me that doubted whether I would be able to see it through for six months. It was so tough.

"It’s mind-boggling to me that women who come back to work after giving birth don’t feel supported. How can your employer expect you to sustain the mental capacity, the energy and the drive to do it with clout otherwise?"

The 'Death on the Nile' actress needed to "build" her bond with her son, rather than expecting an instant connection.

She said: "When my son was born, the narrative seemed to be that you’re automatically going to be enamoured with this little person. But why should that be the case when you have never experienced having a child? Why should it come innately? There’s an element of me saying, 'Hey, buddy, we’re here now. It’s amazing. But I’ve got to get to know you, and forge the relationship that’s going to see us through our lifetime.'

"It’s something my husband also found. Once we recognised that the love gets built rather than being 100 per cent there from the start, once we voiced that opinion to each other, it felt like a real release."

The June issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from 4 May. For more from Rose, visit https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/roseleslie