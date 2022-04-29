Britney Spears' fiancé Sam Asghari wants their new baby’s gender to be a surprise.

The 'Piece of Me' hitmaker - who already has sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 44 - is expecting baby number three with Sam, 28.

The model has opened up about booming a dad and insisted he’s hoping they are able to keep the child’s sex under wraps until the birth.

He told Access Hollywood: “That's (finding out the gender) up to [Britney], but I don't want to. It's something that I want to wait for.

"If it's a daughter, it's going to be the most spoiled princess ever. If it's a son, it's gonna be the toughest son. I'm gonna be tough on the kid."

When asked about his role as a dad, Sam admitted he "absolutely" wants to be "hands-on as much as possible".

He added: “This is my baby, my first baby.”

Britney confirmed the pregnancy news earlier in April in a post on Instagram.

She wrote: “I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!’ “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It’s growing. (sic)"

Since the baby news broke, Britney has been keeping fans updated via social media and two weeks ago, she was seen modelling outfits before her pregnancy starts "showing”.

In a post on Instagram, the 'Toxic' star was seen wearing a selection of summer clothes, including a black mini dress with red hearts and a flowery crop top with low-rise jeans.

Alongside the minute-long clip, the pop star wrote in the caption: "So I have to model my clothes now before I really start showing [pregnant emoji] …

“I had to do the flower [pink flower emoji] on my neck like @sarahjessicaparker.”

She added: "I actually do have a small belly here but at least my pants [jeans emoji] Well barely [sweaty face emoji] [shrugging emoji] !!! Psss is anyone curious why I'm 4 sizes smaller by the door.”

The baby news came just months after Britney was released from a conservatorship which controlled her life for more than a decade.

During her fight for freedom, Britney claimed her conservators had denied her the chance to have another baby by forcing her to have a contraceptive implant.