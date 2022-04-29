James Corden fought back tears as he explained to viewers of 'The Late Late Show' why he has decided to step down from the job.

The TV star, 43, confirmed the news yesterday, revealing he plans to give up the coveted hosting role in summer 2023.

He filmed a video which was released ahead of Thursday night’s (28.04.22) show and he became emotional as he talked about his decision.

James said: “Seven and a half years ago, I started hosting this show. And there is no other way to put it, it has changed my life. I love it.

"I love all the people that work here. I am so proud of what we've achieved. It's been beyond my wildest, wildest dreams. So I'm happy to announce today that I've signed a new contract, to carry on hosting 'The Late Late Show'.

"When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination, you know?.

“And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."

The 'Gavin and Stacey' star insisted he still has “a year to go” but fought back tears as he talked about walking away.

He went on: “We are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show. We are going to go out with a bang.

“There is going to be Carpools, and Crosswalks, and sketches and other surprises.

"And there will be tears. There will be so many tears. Cause this has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make, it really has.

“I’ve never taken this job for granted. Ever. Not once. And … the fact that you watch us at home.

“Or you watch us online. Wherever you are, all over the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you and spend time with you is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show."

James took over from Craig Ferguson on the CBS late night series in March 2015 and though he has extended his current contract for a year, he's going to be walking away from the show in mid-2023.

He has yet to confirm plans for after his exit and admits he hasn’t decided whether he will be returning to the UK with his wife Julia and their children Max, 11, Carey,seven, and four-year-old Charlotte.

Speaking to Deadline.com, he said they "genuinely don't know" if they will return to the UK when his contract runs out.

James added: “It’s something we think about and we talk about a lot but we haven’t really made a decision on that yet. That’s the life side of things which we’ll figure out.

“I love living here. I love everything it’s given. My family and I have never taken this incredible adventure for granted. Every day I drive down Sunset to work and I just think I’m from High Wycombe.

“There’s still some other things that I feel I want to do. I’d like to try and write. There’s some [stories] I’d like to tell. I’d like to see if I’m capable of it. The fact that it’s terrifying is the reason to do it."