A Japanese man who married a hologram says she has been turned off.

Akihiko Kondo tied the knot with the computer-generated singer Hatsune Miku in 2018 at a lavish wedding ceremony that was attended by 40 guests.

However, their wedded bliss has hit trouble after Gatebox announced that it will no longer support the software for Miku - who has previously toured with Lady Gaga - and she has now been replaced by an error message.

Kondo, 38, returned home from his job as a school administrator to find that his wife's image had been replaced by a message that read "network error".

He said: "I believe we must consider all kinds of love and all kinds of happiness. When we're together she makes me smile. In that sense, she's real."

A heartbroken Kondo, who describes himself as a "fictosexual", has now turned to Miku dolls for comfort - including a life-sized one that he shares a bed with.

