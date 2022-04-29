Actress Shailene Woodley has shared a candid message about love and grief in the aftermath of her split from fiance Aaron Rodgers.

The 'Big Little Lies' star, 30, was engaged to marry the American football star but they are believed to have ended their relationship in February.

However, they later appeared to be back together before reports suggested the romance was over for good.

Now, Shailene has seemingly addressed her feelings by sharing a poignant quote from author Martín Prechtel on her Instagram page on Thursday (28.04.22).

The post read: "Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost, is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them. Grief is praise, because it is the natural way love honors what it misses.

"Seeing grief in this way helps us respect what we are going through, rather than being mired in shame and discouragement on top of the pain we already feel."

The actress also shared another post featuring a quote from author Christine Caine, which read: "Like plants we grow when buried in the darkness ...

"Sometimes when you're in a dark place you think you've been buried, but you've actually been planted."

In March, following the couple's second reported split, a source told People: "They both had intense work schedules in the fall and it wasn't possible for them to focus on their relationship.

"Now when Aaron's (NFL) season is over, he wants to give it another try. He thinks Shailene is very special. She is more hesitant though."

The pair are believed to have been dating since 2020, and news of their engagement became public a year later when Aaron referred to his "fiancee" during an acceptance speech at an awards show.

Shailene later confirmed the news in February 2021 during an appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.