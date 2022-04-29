Google Pixel 6 is Google's "fastest selling phone" ever.

The tech giant started releasing their Android-based smartphones back in 2013 and the latest incarnation - which was released towards the end of 2021 - has already been marked as a "huge step forward" for the line.

CEO Sundar Pichai noted during a Q1 2022 earnings call: "In hardware, Pixel 6 is a huge step forward for the Pixel portfolio, and it’s been great to see the response from Pixel users. It’s the fastest-selling Pixel ever, and we are building broad consumer awareness of the brand and making good progress."

According to The Motley Fool, the tech boss - who is in charge of Google's parent company Alphabet - explained that he is "excited" about the future of the Google products which will be unveiled further at their annual developer conference scheduled to take place in May.

He said: "I'm excited about the products we have coming and look forward to sharing more at Google I/O!"

Mr Pitchai went on to discuss the advancements in their Google Meet technology during the call, claiming that everything on the meetings-based app can now be done in "real time" and went on to explain the "innovation" of Google Docs for businesses.

He said: "You can now see and hear your team as you collaborate in real time without the need to schedule meetings. Google Meet can now live stream to up to 100,000 people who can also participate in Q A and polls. We also launched the next wave of innovation in Google Docs with smart canvas, including auto-generated summaries and pageless format in Docs, smart chips, and automating workflow using Gmail. Smart canvas has seen very rapid uptake with more than 6 million checklists and 6 million smart chips being added to documents each week."