Stacey Solomon's baby daughter has said her first word.

The 'Loose Women' panellist's six-month-old, Rose - whom she has with fiance Joe Swash - said "Mumma" for the first time on Thursday (28.04.22).

Stacey is over the moon as her three boys - Rex, two, with the former 'EastEnders' star, and Zachary, 14, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships - all said "Dadda" first.

Alongside a video of the tot saying "Mumma" a few times, Stacey wrote on Instagram: "M U M M A. The best feeling in the world. Rose has said her first word. And it’s Mumma

My heart is so full. Coming home from work to this was jus the best. All of the boys said Dadda first no matter how many times i secretly whispered mumma in their ears hoping they would learn it first. Happy Thursday everyone. I hope this makes you smile as much as it has me tonight. Well done Rosey Posey, Mumma loves you so much. (sic)"

Baby Rose's milestone comes after the mother-of-four revealed she has chosen her wedding dress.

The TV star had the Verona Bridal team help her find her dream gown for her upcoming nuptials.

Stacey took to Instagram to share a snap of one of the bridal gowns she tried on, but not the one she has chosen.

The 'Sort Your Life Out' host tried the dresses on at the family's Essex mansion, dubbed Pickle Cottage.

Stacey admitted she had been putting off choosing a dress because she felt "really conscious".

She captioned the post: "Today I Choose My Wedding Dress. And I never want to forget this feeling … I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason… I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don’t know.

"I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER. I’m so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don’t they? (sic)"

Stacey and her sister Gemma were "emotional messes" and she admitted it was "the most special moment ever" deciding on the perfect gown.

She added: "I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a “thing” of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest “thing” ever.

"My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes. I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. none of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today. And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it’s the most special moment ever (sic)"

The pair are set to tie the knot in July at their lavish home, which they've been renovating, after delaying the ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.