Andrew Garfield taking a break from Hollywood to 'be ordinary'

© BANG Media International

Tags

Andrew Garfield plans to take a break from Hollywood because he needs to "just be a bit ordinary for a while".

The 'Amazing Spider-Man' star has insisted he needs some time off following a whirlwind awards season this year.

Andrew, 38, was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his role in Netflix hit 'Tick, Tick ... Boom! 'and he is now planning to enjoy some time to himself.

He told Variety: "I’m going to rest for a little bit.

"I need to re-calibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.

"Because, as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while."

Andrew is currently promoting his latest TV project, an adaptation of Jon Krakauer's best-selling true crime book 'Under The Banner of Heaven'.

The drama is based around a murder within Utah's Mormon community and Andrew plays a detective charged with investigating the killing.

He stars opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones and Gil Birmingham, and Andrew has said he immersed himself in Mormon culture to tackle the role.

The actor told Us Weekly: "I prepared heavy in the lead up to shooting. I researched a lot, and I did all of my preparation in a really deep way.

"I went to Utah. I spent a lot of time with Mormons, ex Mormons, gay Mormons, Bishop Mormons, detective Mormons. I really love that aspect of preparation and worked really heavily on the script with Lance to make sure it felt authentic. I just immersed myself in that culture."

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend