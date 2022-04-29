Harry Judd has been preparing his garden for the summer.

The McFly drummer - who has Lola, six, Kit, four, and six-month-old Lockie with wife Izzy - has been tidying his hedges and mowing the lawn, and to make the most of the warmer weather and lighter nights, he's turned his outside area into a play space for his kids, complete with a sandbox and water table by Little Tikes, as well as the toy firm's famous Cosy Coupe car and a new slide.

He shared a photo of his garden makeover on Instagram and wrote: "Suns out, Toys out! I’ve mowed the lawn, pruned the hedges, killed the weeds and am ready for spring and summer in the garden. I love it when the sun shines and we can start having fun with toys in the garden, especially when water's involved!

"It's time to #LetThemImagine - Kit spends hours of fun digging and pretending he’s a builder [laughing face emoji] And Lola gets lost in her imagination with everything! Not long until Lockie’s on that slide [heart emoji] #LetThemPlay #LittleTikes #ParentTrusted (sic)"

Meanwhile, Harry recently admitted he and Izzy are unlikely to have more children.

Speaking shortly after Lockie was born, he said: "I don’t think so. Izzy had a torrid time throughout this pregnancy and she said she just felt ill for the entire nine months and it was pretty torturous.

“So as soon as Lockie was born, she was like, ‘Thank God that’s over’. She said she doesn’t think she could go through that again.

"You take all the lovely bits of having children, but I don’t think we could take the fourth load of difficult bits.

“It’s nice to be a family of five. It’s certainly a choice you make – some people think we’re mad, but it feels good.”