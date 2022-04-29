Pete Davidson is the new face of H+M.

The 28-year-old comedian - who is dating SKIMS founder Kim Kardashian - was tapped by the high street retailer for its latest campaign, which aims to “encourage men around the world to enjoy what they already own, buy vintage and add new pieces that matter from H+M’s menswear collections.”

In a statement, the 'Saturday Night Live' star - who is known for his laidback style - said: “Collaborating on this campaign was a great experience. We had a lot of fun creating the photos and content.

“The clothes are comfortable and feel great to wear which is what I love about H+M.”

Henrik Nordvall, H+M’s global business unit director for menswear, commented: “Pete encapsulates everything H+M loves about the new menswear mood, with his self-confidence and play with personal style.

“He is so relatable, inspiring guys around the world to create the moment with their look themselves.”

It's not the first time the 'King of Staten Island' star has worked with fashion brands.

In December, Pete and his pal Machine Gun Kelly took over Calvin Klein's Instagram - wearing boxer briefs.

The stand-up and pop punk star did an Instagram Live on the brand's page on the social media app wearing a pair of CK underpants.

The page's profile picture changed to a snap of Pete wearing one of their caps, while the bio read: “Pete here.”

Pete also posted a selfie in a CK top and captioned it: "I got Instagram."

Which prompted MGK, 32, to comment: “are you gonna post us in our undies.”

And alongside an up-close selfie, Pete wrote: "Did we nail it or did we nail it."

On the Live, the pair frolicked around, throwing popcorn everywhere and posing in their pants.

Prior to then, the actor modelled for Alexander Wang, while he wears pieces by his girlfriend's brand.