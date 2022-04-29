Ricki Lake has been left heartbroken following the death of her beloved dog.

The 53-year-old star is "gutted" that her pooch Mama, who she described as her "entire world", has passed away, and thanked those who had offered their thoughts and prayers for her canine companion after she was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition earlier this month.

Sharing a photo of Mama, Ricki wrote on Instagram: "She gone. My Mama passed away today. I am gutted. I don’t have much to say at this time other than, thank you to everyone who reached out, said a prayer, lit a candle. It was not for naut.

"It meant the world to me. I am eternally grateful to my dearest friends, beloved husband, and greatest vet who held the sacred container for mama to cross the rainbow bridge.

"We were at home in my bed and she went peacefully."

The TV host added another picture showing her on the beach with her beloved pet, writing: "I was her entire world and she was mine." She added a string of broken heart emojis.

Another image showed Mama lying on the grass during Ricki and Ross Burningham's wedding earlier this year.

The star explained: "Mama making herself at home smack in the middle during our wedding ceremony. Right where she belongs."

Ricki previously told fans Mama had needed medical treatment and was ultimately diagnosed with Immune-Mediated Thrombocytopenia.

She asked fans to say prayers for her canine companion who was in "critical condition".

Ricki previously wrote: "Anyone who knows me knows that Mama is my entire world. I am broken at the thought of losing her."