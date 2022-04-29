'Terraforming Mars' will be the next free title on the Epic Games Store.

The digital version of the board game based on the Red Planet will be available to download completely for free from May 5 to May 12, replacing the previous free games.

It will replace 'Paradigm' and 'Just Die Already', adding yet another free game to this year’s roster.

Last year, Epic gave away a whopping 89 free titles on their store, and it seems this trend is continuing into 2022.

'Terraforming Mars' is a tabletop strategy game where you need to compete against other corporations to transform Mars into a habitable planet.