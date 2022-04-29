'NBA 2K22' has arrived on the Xbox Game Pass.

Subscribers on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are be able to download and play the 2020 basketball simulation video game.

However, the PC version is not included on Game Pass.

Following a trend from last year, 'NBA 2K21' was only available for just a few months on Game Pass and was removed prior to the release of 'NBA 2K22'.

This may suggest that 'NBA 2K22’s lifespan on Game Pass may be a short one, and it could be removed just before the release of 'NBA 2K23' in September.

The other titles include '7 Days to Die', 'Research and Destroy' and 'Bugsnax and Unsouled'.

All four titles are available on the consoles and PC, with only 'Bugsnax and Unsouled' and '7 Days to Die' being available via Cloud.