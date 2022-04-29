Jason Oppenheim is not ready to date again after his split from co-star Chrishell Stause.

The 'Selling Sunset' boss briefly romanced his employee last year but they went their separate ways last December because he doesn't want to have children, and the 45-year-old realtor admitted he's not looking for love at the moment.

He told US TV show 'Extra': "I highly doubt that (I'm ready to date again). I’m not dating yet and it might be a while. I’m not quite there yet."

The couple worked together at the glitzy brokerage and co-stars had previously voiced fears a split could rock The Oppenheim Group office.

But Jason is adamant they are "working through" the break-up and they will "end up in a really good place together".

He added: "We filmed a reunion a few days ago, which will come out, I think, next week ... And I think that will explain some of where we’re at ...

"And I think that was a helpful, a difficult but also a helpful day for us. Certainly for me in terms of just, you know, working through the breakup and ... our relationship and moving forward.

"But I’m happy with where we’re at and I think that we’re going to end up in a really good place together."

Jason also explained that he only featured his relationship on the show because it was with someone he felt "trust and love" for Chrishell.

However, he's now not sure whether he would put a new romance in front of the cameras again.

Chrishell was previously married to actor Justin Hartley, but they split in 2019 and the drama became a major storyline on the show.