Kelly Clarkson has revealed she celebrated her 40th birthday by going for a hike.

The 'Breakaway' singer marked the milestone on April 24 and has opened up about how she spent her day - admitting she opted for a "chilled" outing rather than a big party.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I was very excited - I literally went hiking and I chilled out the whole day. I had such a chill (day)."

The talk show host - who has children River, seven, and six-year-old Remington with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - was delighted to receive some birthday flowers from her 'American Song Contest' co-host Snoop Dogg.

She said: "He sent me flowers. I got home, and my daughter was like, 'Ooh who are these from?' And I was like, "That’s from Snoop.'"

The hip-hop star also shared a touching message on Instagram to mark Kelly's birthday.

He gushed: "I've always loved her. I don't know if she told you, the first time I ever met her, she was walking at an awards show and I was like, she was walking like this and I said, 'Kelly Clarkson, it's Snoop Dogg.' And she was walking like, 'Oh my god.' I'm like, 'Yeah, it's me.'

"Because I recognise - I loved her voice, and I didn't get a chance to, like, shake her hand or give her a hug, but from far, when I see her, first time I laid eyes on her, I called her name and told her, 'I'm a fan of your music.'"

Kelly's low-key celebrations weren't likely to surprise fans because she previously admitted she wasn't planning a major party, but will instead take the whole summer off as a gift to herself.

She said recently: "There's so much pressure because it's my 40th. I'm doing a chill dinner and then I'm going hiking with some friends.

"This is the first summer I've taken off since I was 16 years old. Just chilling. Celebrating 40 all summer long. Celebrating myself."